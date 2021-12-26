Three of a family washed away in Palar river at Chengalpattu

Chennai :

Three persons of a family from the city, returning from a Christmas day visit to Malaimatha church in Acharapakkam, were washed away in Palar river in Chengalpattu on Saturday evening.





The missing people were identified as Leonsingh Raja, 38, running a grocery shop in Trisoolam, his daughter and plus-two student Percy, 16, and his brother's son Linningston, 19.





Police said that the three were part of a 20 member group from Trisoolam that travelled in 2 vans to the church on Christmas day.





Despite the ban on venturing into the Palar river, the passengers in the van got into the river in Chengalpattu and three of them were washed away in the strong current, police said.





The search operation are continuing on Sunday as well as the rescue workers could not locate the missing person on Saturday.