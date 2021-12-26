Vaccination for 15-18 years to begin from Jan 3: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Sunday that the vaccination for kids from 15-18 years of age will begin in Tamil Nadu from January 3, 2022, and about 33 lakh children are eligible for the same.





He stated that the individuals aged 60 years or more are eligible for booster doses and the vaccination for them in the State is to begin from January 10th.





In addition to that, Ma Subramanian also inaugurated the 16th mega vaccination drive in Guindy and said that 8.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the State.





Currently, 84.87 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated with the first dose, and 55.85 per cent of people have been given both doses. Tamil Nadu ranks first among all states in the vaccination of pregnant women.





There are about 80 lakh vaccine doses in stock so we urge more people to get vaccinated and make use of the mega vaccination drive, he said.





Talking about Omicron cases in the State, he said that about 34 people who have been affected with the Omicron variant, of which 12 have been discharged and 22 others are being treated at various hospitals. A total of 2,984 people had received vaccine doses until 08.45 on Sunday and about 20 lakh people are expected to be vaccinated during the mega vaccination drive.