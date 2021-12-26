Rotten eggs in noon meal scheme: Three including HM suspended in Karur

Thiruchirapalli :

Three persons including headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary school were suspended for their lethargic attitude in maintaining quality eggs to be distributed to students consuming government noon meal scheme in Karur on Saturday.





There were complaints that rotten eggs are being stocked for distribution to the students of the school in Naganur near Kulithalai in Karur district and the information was given to Karur District Collector T Prabhushankar on inspection and found that there were stocks of rotten eggs.





Noon meal organiser Thenmozhi said they were old stock and were to be destroyed. However, the unsatisfied Collector suspended Thenmozhi, her assistant Devi and headmistress Dhanalakshmi.