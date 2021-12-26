More express trains diverted due to bridge repair work near Katpadi

Chennai :

Train No 22644 Patna-Ernakulam bi weekly superfast express that left Patna at 14.00 hrs on Dec 24 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta and Katpadi skipping stoppage at Perambur. Train No 07139 Kakinada Town-Kollam special that left Kakinada Town at 19.35 hrs on Dec 24, 2021 and Train No 05669 Kamakhya–Kochuveli Special that left Kamakhya at 07.40 hrs on Dec 23 will be diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, and Katpadi, a statement said.