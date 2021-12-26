Sale of banned gutkha: Tiruchy city police arrests 40 persons

Thiruchirapalli :

Tiruchy City police arrested as many as 40 persons found to be selling banned gutkha for the past one week and seized 610 kg of narcotic substances.





According to an official communication from the City Commissioner of police, the City Commissioner G Karthikeyan ordered the subordinates to be alert on the sale of banned gutka across the City.





He also asked the police to immediately arrest those who were involved in selling the substance in the residential areas. Accordingly, as many as 40 persons were arrested for the past one week and seized 610 kg of gutka from them. The police also seized one auto and a two wheeler used for transporting the banned items.