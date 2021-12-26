100 kg ganja seized from house, four persons arrested in Thanjai

Thiruchirapalli :

Special team from Thanjavur seized 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh smuggled from Andhra Pradesh by train and arrested four persons in this connection on Saturday.





On a tip off that ganja is being sold widely across Thanjavur, the SP Ravali Priya formed a special team to prevent the movement of ganja and nab the culprits.





The team led by SI Rajesh Kumar subsequently, after receiving information that huge quantity of ganja was being hoarded at a house at Karambai in Thanjavur.





They seized 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh and arrested four persons identified as Gowtham (24) from Gandhi Market in Tiruchy, Bhoominathan (58), from Thanjavur, Kumar (38) from Pattukkottai and Deepak Ranjananchan (33) from Odisha. Further investigations are on.