CMDA to build bus stand in Mahabalipuram

Chennai :

The heritage town of Mahabalipuram, which is frequented by a large number of tourists, will finally get a bus stand after the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) took a decision in this regard during a recent meeting.





A senior CMDA official said that the proposal was put forth several years ago but project did not take off till now. “There is an issue with acquiring land to set up the bus stand. Steps will be taken to resolve the issue and start the work,” the official added.





The planning authority has so far constructed four bus termini at Koyambedu, Madhavaram, Kilambakkam near Vandalur and Kuthambakkam near Tirumazhisai. However, unlike these four bus termini which it not only constructed but is also maintaining, the bus stand at Mahabalipuram would be handed over to the local body for upkeep, the official said.





Of the three new facilities, Madhavaram terminus has already been opened and north-bound buses have begun operating from there. Kilambakkam terminus is expected to be opened in March and the facility will house south-bound buses, while Kuthambakkam terminus, which will house west-bound buses, is expected to start functioning from October 2022.





After the latter two facilities are functional and south and west-bound buses are operated from there, the space currently occupied by government and private buses at the Koyambedu terminus would be redeveloped, officials said.