Storage in Mettur dam falls below 120 ft after 42 days

Coimbatore :

Water level in the Mettur dam, which stood at its full reservoir level of 120 feet, came down after around 42 days on Saturday.





The storage level in the dam had dropped by nearly half feet and may go down further in the coming days. At 8am on Saturday, the storage level stood at 119.640 feet and the inflow into the dam was at 4,178 cusecs.





The dam reached its brim on 13 November following heavy rains in the catchment areas. Since then the surplus water flowing into the dam was discharged completely.





As rains receded in the delta region, the discharge from the dam increased significantly from 4,000 cusecs on Thursday to 10,000 cusecs on Friday and further to 15,000 cusecs on Saturday morning to meet out the demand for agriculture.





Water level in the dam is likely to go down further in the coming days as the inflow into the dam has come down drastically, whereas discharge has gone up.