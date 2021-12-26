Teacher suspended on sexual abuse charge arrested in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

A government school teacher, who was placed under suspension for sexually abusing girl students, has been arrested by Coimbatore City Police on Saturday.





The accused, C Vijay Anand, 41, a computer instructor at Government Higher Secondary School in Vellalore had sent obscene messages by whatsapp to girl students studying in Class XI and XII. He also touched them inappropriately during the class.





Unable to bear his harassment, the girls raised a complaint with the headmaster. Also, a large number of students resorted to a protest by blocking the Vellalore road demanding action against Vijay Anand. Upon receiving a written complaint from students, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) N Geetha issued an order placing Vijay Anand under suspension on Friday.





Also, a class XI girl student lodged a complaint against the teacher at the All Women Police Station (AWPS)-Coimbatore East. The police booked the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act including 7 (sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 9 (f) (whoever being on the management or staff of an educational institution or religious institution, commits sexual assault on a child in that institution), 9 (I) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault).





In another incident, Geetha, 45, the headmistress of Iduvai Government High School in Tirupur has been booked under SC/ST Act by the Mangalam police for abusing students on caste terms and forcing Dalit students to clean toilets in the school premises. Chief Education Officer (CEO) R Ramesh had last week placed her suspension.