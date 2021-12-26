Sathanur dam awaits funds from tourism dept to improve amenities

A view of the island inside Sathanur dam to which tourist boat service has been planned

Tiruvannamalai :

PWD officials at Sathanur dam are awaiting release of funds by the state government to improve tourist facilities at the site and thereby increase their revenue, officials revealed.





This follows a team of tourism, horticulture and PWD officials visiting many of the 12 dams in the state in a bid to improve tourist facilities and increase revenue, officials said.





Though it has been some months since the team visited Sathanur dam in Tiruvannamalai district, officials are hopeful of funds being released as earlier the pandemic had resulted in a lack of movement of both officials and tourists, it was said.





When funds are released — officials here are ignorant of the exact amount — plans are afoot to improve road facilities both to the dam site and within the premises.





“We also have suggested that a boat service be started to the island in the middle of the reservoir as it would be an adventure for tourists to enter the reservoir proper” an official said seeking anonymity. Presently a pedal boat is operated in the small pond at the dam site, but officials feet that allowing tourists into the reservoir, properly attired with safety harnesses will bring in more revenue. “The 119 feet depth of the reservoir will add to their sense of adventure” an official added.





Though the funds are to be released by the state tourism department, revenue accruing from the improved facilities will go into the PWD coffers, sources revealed.





However, it will take a year for the proposed improvements to be completed before revenue can be earned as floating and finalization of tenders will consume time.





With the district administration tourists from the dam due to the pandemic, officials hope that when finally visitors are allowed, the dam will be ready to welcome them with additional facilities.