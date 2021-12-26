CM to lay stone for Rs 400-cr bus stand in Tiruchy: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

The Chief Minister would lay the foundation stone for the much awaited integrated bus terminal in Tiruchy which is estimated to the tune of Rs 400 crore and a GO would be released in a day, said the Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru on Saturday.





Speaking after inspecting the ongoing Chathiram bus stand works, the Nehru said, the work is almost nearing completion. He mentioned that the third floor of the bus stand complex would be used as a relaxing room for the bus crew and a nominal fee would be collected from the crew who would make use of the rooms for taking rest.





“The money collected from them would be utilised for maintenance,” he added.





Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin would lay foundation for the much awaited integrated bus terminal in Tiruchy, the minister said, a fund of Rs 400 crore has been allocated for the Phase I works and a GO would be released in a day or two for the purpose.





“We have planned to make a vast bus terminal with various facilities including a wholesale and retail market closeby. The bus stand would be connected with an elevated highway to prevent traffic snarl in the City. Already an elevated highway has been planned from Anna Nagar to Kudamuritti road and there is a need for another elevated highway from head post office to Chathiram bus stand. We will study the feasibility and make plans accordingly,” the minister said.





Meanwhile, Nehru said that the vendors have refused to take the Kallikudi market as it is a non-business area.





“We would decide for an alternative use in consultation with the officials,” he said.