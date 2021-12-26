Chennai surge ups TN numbers

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 606 cases of COVID-19 with three imported cases, including one each from Africa, Europe and the UK, taking the total number of cases in the State to 27,43,427.





Chennai continues to record a spike in daily cases, with the highest of 165 cases, while Coimbatore saw a decline and reported 87 cases.





With 1,00,957 persons being tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR in the State stood at 0.6 per cent, while the positivity rate in Chennai was 0.8 per cent. The highest TPR was reported in Chengalpattu with a 1.3 per cent positivity rate.





The active cases in the State saw a decline and stood at 6,706. As many as 11 deaths were reported in the State, including two each in Coimbatore and Thanjavur. The total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus in the State reached 36,725. A total of 685 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,99,994.