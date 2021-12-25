Bank accounts of Ex-TN Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji frozen

Chennai :

The district crime branch police have registered two cases of job racket against Bhalaji.





The former minister is evading arrest since Friday, December 17 after the Madras High Court refused anticipatory bail in the case related to allegedly cheating 20 job aspirants of Rs 3 crore promising to get them government jobs in various institutions including 'Aavin', the Tamil Nadu Milk cooperative.





A former functionary of the AIADMK, Vijay Nallathambi from Virudhunagar against whom youths have filed cases alleged that he had taken money from them, has also filed a case against Rajenthra Bhalaji complaining that he had given Rs 1.6 crore to the former minister for providing jobs to various aspirants.





While rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of the former minister, the Madras High Court said that there seems to be prima facie material evidence against the former minister in two job racket cases.





The former minister has moved an appeal in the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail and has not surfaced before the investigating team. The Virudhunagar police have formed eight special teams in search of the former minister and have already issued a lookout circular against him to prevent him from leaving the country.