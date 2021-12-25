EPS demands compensation to families of Covid victims, urges Stalin to speed up process

Chennai :

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday demanded compensation for families who lost their dear ones due to Covid.





The AIADMK leader in a statement said that the Supreme Court had directed the Centre and the state governments to provide relief of Rs 50,000 for victims' kin.





The Centre had briefed the apex court that it would release the funds under the national disaster management to the respective State governments so that they can also contribute and distribute it.





From April 2020 to December 24, 2021, the State had recorded about 36,700 Covid deaths and there are reports that more than 20,000 Covid deaths have not been reported. It is the duty of the State government to provide relief for the deceased.





The top court had also expressed its displeasure with the State governments for not taking necessary steps to speed up the distribution of relief to the affected families. "The DMK government in the state is nearing 8 months in office and till date, it has not taken any step to provide the coronavirus relief. The Supreme Court in its direction also asked the states to publicise government guidelines for Covid relief and release advertisements related to the solatium. Till now there are no corona compensation advertisements or any campaign by the state government to educate the beneficiaries," EPS said.





The Opposition leader also recalled the statement of DMK leader M K Stalin while he was serving the State as opposition leader demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation for the bereaving families.





“We wish to know what is now stopping Stalin from giving compensation to the Corona hit families. The Chief Minister M K Stalin should clarify who is now stopping him from giving Corona compensation and if Stalin says that the State is facing financial crunch then he should openly accept the inability of his government,” the statement read.





EPS urged the DMK government to take steps and ensure that the covid compensation of Rs 50,000 prescribed by the Supreme Court is implemented in letter and spirit at the earliest.