High Covid cases, low vaccination: Centre to deploy teams in 10 states, including TN

Chennai :

In view of the rapid surge in Covid and Omicron cases, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that it would station multi-disciplinary Central teams in 10 identified states, including Tamil Nadu. These 10 states have been either reporting the increasing number of infections or slow vaccination rate.





The teams shall be stationed for 3-5 days and will work along with the State health officials. The teams will look into:





1) Contact tracing, including surveillance, containment operations

2) Testing including sending adequate samples from clusters to INSACOG network for genome sequencing

3) Covid appropriate behaviour and its enforcement

4) Availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators and medical oxygen supply.

5) Covid vaccination progress





A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.





India's Covid tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, the data showed.