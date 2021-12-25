Industries Minister chairs first FinTech Governing Council meeting

Chennai :

The first meeting of the FinTech Governing Council was held at Secretariat, on Friday.





The FinTech Governing Council was constituted for monitoring the progress and implementation of FinTech policy and to oversee FinTech initiatives.





The meeting was chaired by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu. In the meeting, steps to be taken to make Tamil Nadu a leading state in the FinTech sector were discussed with the experts in the field.





The members held detailed discussions on the initiatives to be undertaken with a specific focus on the development of talent and skill development for FinTech, guiding and enabling the FinTech startup ecosystem and encouraging user adoption in digital payments.





Constitution of sanctioning authority for sanctioning of incentives and endorsing applications for funding under FinTech policy was also discussed.