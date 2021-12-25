Sivaganga police bust organised crime ring, nine arrested

Chennai :

Sivaganga police busted a large organized crime ring and recovered Rs 23.50 lakh taken in a robbery. Nine men have been arrested on Friday and two daggers were seized from the accused.





Besides, two bikes and a car were also seized after nabbing them, sources said. Sivaganga Superintendent of Police T Senthil Kumar after inquiring said the key accused identified as P Gurusamy (42) of Nesaneri village, Thirumangalam taluk, along with his accomplices lured his brother P Arumugam (36) to buy iridium.





But, the gang led by Gurusamy brandished a dagger and threatened to stab him before robbing him of Rs 23.50 lakh. Based on a complaint by the victim, a special team was formed and culprits were nabbed, the SP said.





Those arrested have been identified as P Gurusamy (42), M Poochi alias Irulappan (45) of T. Velankulam, M Irulappan (25) of Puthukulam, A Ajith Kumar of Mathur, A Pandithurai (38) of Vellore, SIPCOT, A Abdul Rahman (60) of Indira Nagar, LIC Colony, Tiruchy, K Ramesh (26) of Mathur, K Saminathan (50) of Udumalaipettai, Tirupur and M Pandiarajan (42) of Poradapu, Sarugani, Sivaganga, sources said.