CPM leaders meet Stalin with tribal delegation

Chennai :

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Balakrishnan demanded that the Chief Minister order formulation of child rights and protection policy and standard operating procedures for implementing the same.





“We like to point out increasing violence against women and children. Sexual assault and violence against school children have long time impact physically and mentally. School is one of the places where the parents send their children with confidence. If the safety of the children in such a place becomes questionable, it will create a lot of problems,” he said.





He demanded the formation of committees to prevent sexual assault of students and CCTV cameras should be installed in the schools at required places.





Tamil Nadu Tribals Association president P Dillibabu urged the state to effectively implement the Forest Rights Act. “Even after 15 years of the passage of the Forest Rights Act, the state has distributed pattas to only 8,000 people out of the 40,000 applicants. Over four lakhs tribal’s livelihood depends on forest lands,” he said.