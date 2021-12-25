Paramakudi govt school teacher arrested for misbehaving with girls

Madurai :

The accused has been identified as Ramaraja, a resident of Sethurayanendal, Tiruchuli taluk, Virudhunagar district, sources said. Based on complaints from students of Classes 8 and 9, the issue was taken to the attention of the District Child Protection Unit initially.





The personnel from the unit then took the issue with the Paramakudi All Women police, who after enquiring arrested the teacher. Investigations revealed that the teacher along with a fellow teacher Albert Valavan Babu, who’s absconding, used to call girl students over cell phone arousing sexual desire. Nearly, 13 students were affected due to such behavior by these teachers, sources said.



