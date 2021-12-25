Delta farmers demand ethanol production unit in govt sugar factory

Thiruchirapalli :





Farmers charged that the sugarcane farmers from the region are not given their due payments on time which caused huge loss to the farmers and the unit turns weaker year by year. “The officials intentionally delay the disbursement of cutting charges and even the vehicle rental prices.





There is a regulation that these charges should be disbursed within 15 days, but the officials fail to follow it,” said Tirupathy, the General Secretary of Sugarcane Producers Association. He also stressed that the factory would grow only when the farmers are promptly paid their dues. “The officials are not concerned about the unit,” he charged.

The 46th annual general meeting of Thanjavur Kurungulam Arignar Anna Sugar Factory was held at Thanjavur Collectorate chaired by Chairman and Managing Director of Sugar Corporation Limited Harmander Singh in the presence of Thanajvur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.