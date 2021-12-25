Crocodiles in human habitations will be rescued: Forest Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

Farmers from the Cauvery Delta region are in panic after locating crocodiles in Kollidam river and the forest officials are instructed to monitor the situation and ensure they are rescued from human habitations, said Forest Minister K Ramachandran here on Friday.





Interacting with farmers and officials from Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai, Minister Ramachandran said, farmers have put forth their grievances to the department and each would be rectified gradually. Among the grievances, the farmers are concerned about wild animals damaging the crops. “There are complaints that the crops are damaged by monkeys and wild boars and we have assured them to provide compensation to the farmers as per norms,” he said.





The Minister said that the farmers demanded to increase compensation and the Forest Department would discuss with farmers’ welfare department and disburse relief as per the market value, he added.





Stating that the farmers are worried about the movement of crocodiles in Kollidam river after the rains, the Minister assured the farmers to solve the issue. “The officials are instructed to look into it and rescue them from human habitations and assure safety to the people,” the Minister said. Meanwhile, work on increasing the forest area from 23.98 per cent to 33 per cent has commenced, he added.