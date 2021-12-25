Relief for SC/ST atrocities to be increased up to Rs 12 lakh: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that the maximum compensation for atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes will be enhanced to Rs 12 lakh.





“DMK government is of the policy that there should be no atrocities against Dalits and Scheduled Tribes. At present, the compensation for Scheduled Castes and Tribes ranges from Rs 85,000 to Rs 8.25 lakh based on the incidents and from now on the compensation will be increased to Rs 1 lakh to 12 lakh,” said Stalin in Chennai.





Stalin was awarded the ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award by VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan. The CM said four more courts will be added to investigate atrocities against SC/STs.