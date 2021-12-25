Tangedco staff protest over dry taps at washrooms

Chennai :

Tangedco staff and workers at its ICF and Tagore Nagar section office staged a protest against the administration over the lack of water at their washroom for several days.





According to protesting workers, over 50 staff and workers including women work at the ICF and Tagore Nagar section office.





“We have been complaining of poor maintenance of the washroom at the section office. Only last week it was cleaned with a fresh coat of paint. But for the last four days, there is no water supply,” said an office-bearer of the Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees.





With the administration taking the workers’ plight for granted, the workers went on a sit-in protest in the section office on Friday morning.





“Only after our protest, a water tanker was brought to fill up the overhead tank. The motor pump set at the office which is under repair for the past three to four months would be replaced with a new one. After the action taken by the officials, we called off the protest,” said Venkataiah of COTEE.