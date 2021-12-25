Ahead of New Year, Tiruvallur cops caution public

Chennai :

Asking the public and also establishments like hotels to strictly follow the protocols put in place in view of the pandemic while celebrating New Year, the Tiruvallur police asked people to contact district Superintendent of Police’s special number to report any such incidents that they come across. A press release from the district police said such issues could be brought to their attention on 63799 04848.





The statement advised the residents of the district to inform the local police station if they were planning to go for long vacation during the festival season, so that the personnel would be able keep an eye on the locked houses that are often targeted by burglars.





To ensure that no untoward events happened during the festivities, night patrol would be intensified on December 24, 25 and 31, it said. Vehicle check would be intensified on these days, and at least 1,000 police personnel would be deployed specially to monitor vehicle movement and other related activities, the police said.





Drunk driving and rash driving would be strictly monitored and strong action would be taken on motorists indulging in such acts, it warned.





The police also asked hoteliers and other entertainment centres to strictly follow COVID protocol while entertaining their guests.





People were urged to contact the dedicated mobile number, 63799 04848, without hesitation if they notice any violation.