Court orders criminal action against unlicensed slaughterers

Chennai :

Noting that there were largescale allegations about disposal of animal waste after slaughtering them in municipalities, semi-urban areas and villages, the Madras High Court directed the Director of Rural Development Department to initiate criminal proceedings, against those who slaughter animals without licence.





Justice SM Subramaniam issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by V Panneerselvam, a resident of Pangal village in Nagapattinam, praying for a direction to the executive authority of the village panchayat to take action against Sat alias Muhamed Ali for slaughtering animals without obtaining licence from the officials.





“The Tamil Nadu Village Panchayats (Prohibition or Regulation of the use of places for slaughtering animals and licensing of slaughterers) Rules, 1999, provides regulation for slaughtering by the issue of licence. Accordingly, no person shall, without a licence issued by the executive authority, slaughter, cut up or skin or permit to be slaughtered, cut up or skin any cattle, horse, sheep, goat, pig, poultry and fish in any place in the village other than in a public slaughterhouse,” the judge noted.





The judge noted that as per the rules, a veterinary surgeon should issue a certificate for obtaining a licence. “The violation of these rules would affect the health of the people. Health is a basic right of every citizen ensured under Article 21 of the Constitution. In the present case, the officials have failed to take actions against the violations,” Justice Subramaniam noted.





The court further directed the Rural Development Department Director to issue a circular to all subordinate authorities to implement rules, and initiate action against violators.