Status-quo on construction of govt college on HR and CE land

Chennai :

The Madras High Court directed officials to maintain status-quo on a petition challenging the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department’s decision to establish an arts and science college in a land that belongs to Athanur Amman Temple that is connected to Shri Arthanareeswarar Temple at Tiruchengodu in Namakkal district.





Justice R Suresh Kumar issued the interim injunction while hearing a plea moved by Tamilarasi Deivasigamani, a resident of Pannakkadu village in Tiruchengode Taluk. Tamilarasi prayed for a direction to the government not to construct the college in Athanur Amman Temple land in Chittlandur village in Tiruchengodu.





But Justice Suresh Kumar held that the court could decide whether the decision to establish a college on the land was justifiable or not only after getting a response from HR&CE department as well as the Athanur Amman temple.





“While granting time to the respondents to file their counter affidavit, there shall be an order of status quo as of today in respect of the temple land of 14.59 acres in Survey No 150, Chittlandur village, until further orders,” the judge said in the interim direction.





Special pleader T Chandrasekaran said that it was a policy decision of the government. “To persuade the same, one such college is to be established at Namakkal, where there is a dire need of having a government arts and science college to cater to the need of poor and needy people. For that, out of the 14.59 acres, only 5 acres are going to be utilised,” he said.The matter was posted to January 6.