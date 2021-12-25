HC dismisses Tangedco plea against CCI notice, terms it ‘premature’

Chennai :

The Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) challenging the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) notice dated December 3, 2013, asking the State-run utility to appear for an enquiry on charges of imposing discriminatory conditions in the sale of electricity by abusing its dominant position.





Dismissing the petition, Justice SM Subramaniam held that the writ petition was not only premature but could not be entertained, as the challenge is against the notice issued by CCI to provide Tangedco an opportunity to defend its case under the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.





“Tangedco is at liberty to submit its explanations or objections along with the information and documents to the CCI within a period of four weeks. On receipt of such materials, information, explanations from the writ petitioner, the CCI is directed to proceed with the investigations, by affording the opportunity to the Tangedco and conclude the investigation and all further proceedings within a period of four months,” the judge said in the order.





In 2013, Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (SIEMA) had sent a complaint to the CCI alleging that Tangedco was imposing discriminatory conditions by abusing its dominant position in the purchase of electricity in the relevant market within the meaning of Section 4 (2) (a) (i) of the Competition Act, 2002. Following this, the CCI sent a notice to Tangedco for an enquiry.





Appearing for the power utility, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran contended that the Competition Commission of India did not have the power to entertain SIEMA’s complaint against the Tangedco overriding the provisions of the Electricity Act and issue notice, which was without jurisdiction.





“The Electricity Regulatory Commission is empowered to adjudicate all such complaints or allegations relating to supply and services of electricity,” the AAG added.





But Additional Solicitor General N Venkat Raman contended that the CCI issued the notice for enquiry after finding prima facie evidence against Tangedco.





“The complaint filed by SIEMA is entertained with reference to Section 4 of the Competition Act and entire reading of the Electricity Act would reveal that there is no power conferred on the Regulatory Commission to conduct an investigation of this nature, more specifically, with reference to abuse of dominant position by Tangedco,” the ASG submitted.