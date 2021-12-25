Stalin launches enhanced monetary assistance for trainee priests

Chennai :

Under the scheme, 67 trainees undergoing training at various temples such as Palani Murugan Temple, Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple and Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple will be benefitted.





Farm kits to 64,444





Following the programme, Stalin also launched the scheme of distributing agricultural kits worth Rs 3,000 at subsidized price to 64,444 farmer families across the state. The kit will contain agriculture equipment such as crow bar, spade, sickle and so on. The announcement about the scheme was made in the state Assembly by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam.





Under the scheme, the farm kits will be distributed at 75 per cent subsidy to farmers so that farmers need to pay only Rs 750 and in case of Adi Dravidar and Tribal farmers the kits will provided at 90 per cent subsidy so that they have to pay just Rs 300. One farming family is entitled to receive only one kit. Farmers can register for the kit through ‘Uzhavan App’ also and preference will be given for micro, small, women, Adi Dravidar and Tribal farmers. Rs 15 crore has been allotted for the scheme.





The Chief Minister also distributed solar roof dryers, solar powered pumpsets, solar powered electric fences and value added farm equipment to 672 farmers at a cost of Rs 9.24 crore on the occasion.