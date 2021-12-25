COVID-19 cases drop below 600 in Tamil Nadu, Chennai logs 146

Chennai :

The number of cases of COVID-19 dropped below 600 on Friday and recorded 597 cases with six imported ones, including two cases from at-risk countries and four cases from the UK. One imported case was recorded from Andhra Pradesh.





There are a total of 120 cases among international passengers who have tested positive upon arrival or retesting after seven days of quarantine. The reports of samples that showed S-gene drop are awaited and there are a total of 31 cases of Omicron in Tamil Nadu currently.





Within the State, 590 cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 27,42,821. Chennai recorded the highest of 146 cases and Coimbatore 90, while Chengalpattu saw a surge recording 53 cases.





The overall TPR in the State stood at 0.6 per cent, while the positivity rate in Chennai increased to 0.8 per cent. In the past 24 hours, about 1,02,720 samples were tested for COVID-19. The highest TPR of 1.4 was recorded in Chengalpattu. The active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 6,798, with the highest of 1,324 active cases in Chennai. As many as seven deaths were reported in the State, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus to 36,714.