Advance booking for Pongal special trains to begin today

Chennai :

Train no 06001 will leave Tambaram at 9.45 pm on January 12 and reach Tirunelveli at 8.15 am the next day. Train no 06002 will leave Tirunelveli at 9.30 pm on January 13 and reach Tambaram at 7.55 am the next day (one service).





Train no 06005 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Superfast Special Fare Special will leave Chennai Egmore railway station at 3.30 pm on January 13 and reach Nagercoil at 4.20 am the next day (one service). Train no 06006 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore special fare special train will leave Nagercoil at 3.10 pm on January 14 and reach Chennai Egmore at 5.20 am the next day (one service).





Train no 06004 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast Special Fare Special will leave Nagercoil at 4.15 pm on January 16 and reach Tambaram at 4.10 am the next day (one service). Train no 06003 Tambaram - Nagercoil Superfast Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 3.45 pm on January 17 and reach Nagercoil at 4.20 am the next day (one service).