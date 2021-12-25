TN’s Omicron spread reveals flaws in Centre’s testing strategy

Chennai :

The results of genome sequencing done on flyers who came from abroad, which revealed that only seven of the 34 passengers infected with Omicron variant were from at-risk countries, confirmed the concerns raised by the State Health Department, which had repeatedly urged the Union government to expand testing to every international flyer.





As per the protocol put in place by the Centre, while all international passengers coming from countries identified as ‘at-risk’, only two per cent of flyers from other countries are tested after a random selection process.





A closer look at the numbers from Tamil Nadu reveals the risk involved in the present protocol: as on Thursday, 18,129 persons from at-risk countries were tested, of whom only seven were detected with the new variant. On the other hand, only 2,870 flyers from other countries were tested but formed the remaining chunk of the Omicron cases.





That is, though samples from non-risk countries were only one-sixth of the at-risk nations, the number of Omicron cases from the former lot is more than three times.





A week ago, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam had highlighted this risk in a letter to the Union Health Ministry and sought permission to expand the screening and testing protocol to make it mandatory for all international passengers to undergo the test. He had also cautioned that not testing such passengers increased the risk of missing those infected with the Omicron variant, which could lead to the rapid transmission of the virus in the community.





According to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, the department was testing all flyers, irrespective of the country they were coming from if they had symptoms however mild. However, airport regulations and protocols are not under the State government’s control, pointed out the official, who had raised the matter at the video conference with the Union Health Secretary on Thursday.





“We are ready to test more people if the Union government permits us to do it,” Radhakrishnan added. Speaking to DT Next, Dr Selvavinayagam said in the case of the flyers from all countries whose results showed S-gene drop, the department was tracing primary and secondary contacts and also those who travelled along with them. “Currently, none of the patients with Omicron are showing severe symptoms. We are confident of effectively managing the cases,” he said.