'Padayatra' from Dindigul to Chennai over attacks on women

Chennai :

AIDWA leader and former MLA, Balabharathi in a statement on Friday said the sexual assault and attack on women and children, are on the rise and the officials are having a lackadaisical attitude in such cases.

She said that with even the courts being lenient in granting bails, the culprits are becoming more emboldened in carrying out more such attacks on hapless women and children.

The women's leader pointed out that in Dindigul district alone, 500 cases of assault and sexual intimidation were registered and in only 21 cases, the accused were convicted.

She said that in 187 cases, the accused were either on bail or had gone scot-free.

The former legislature also pointed out the example of a 12-year-old girl who died under mysterious circumstances at Pachalur near Kodaikanal and said that the police are yet to arrest the culprits.

She said that it was only after the AIDWA and other organisations commenced an agitation the state DGP had issued an order for a CB-CID investigation into the case.

The woman leader also said that several women were maintaining silence over torture and sexual assaults as they were not aware of their rights, and in many cases even after the women complain about sexual assault, the police and other officials turn them away or did not properly investigate the cases.

She also said the police should be properly sensitised on the need for a women-friendly attitude and added that even in the era of advanced technology, the women not getting their due rights was a cause of concern.