Omicron: No new night curfew in Tamil Nadu, Stalin holds high-level meeting

Chennai :

On Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting with health experts. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, and Prabhdeep Kaur, ICMR and a few other health experts were present.

During the meeting, Stalin was briefed about the nature of Omicron threat and the treatment facilities available in the State. As festival season is round the corner, discussions were centred around the measures to be taken to prevent people crowding public places.





Sources in Secretariat said that as 3 persons affected with Omicron were discharged on Thursday, the state govt has no urgency in imposing new restrictions and will be cautious in imposing new restrictions, including night curfew.





Following the meeting, the Chief Minister gave general advisories to the public to curtail the spread of the infection. He asked people to avoid gathering in public places and to maintain social distance. People were also asked to wear masks once they step out of their houses and to get vaccinated at the earliest. Shops, commercial establishments and theatres were asked to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued. People were also asked to extend cooperation.