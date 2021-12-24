To reduce pollution levels, TNPCB to observe ECOmmute Day every Wednesday in Chennai

Chennai :

As travelling in public transport for a day does not bring any huge change in the air pollution level in the city, we have taken this initiative to create awareness among the people, and request them to follow the same which would help to keep our city clean and green, said Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials, who are observing ECOmmute Day every Wednesdays. The department is planning to extend the plan across the State.





TNPCB launched a drive to popularise ECOmmute on November 17, wherein people are encouraged to commute by walk, cycle, or public transport. So, the department staff avoids travelling to the office in their personal motor vehicles. Apart from several private offices in Chennai, Collectors of several districts have also declared this day for their staff once a week.





“We are aware that a day without using their own vehicles won’t bring a huge difference in the air pollution level in the city, but we have taken an initiative and being an example for the public to follow the system so we can live in a clean and green city. Also, in order to create awareness among the people on how the pollution level increasing in the city, and we should take an effort in changing it. All TNPCB staff including field employees are being part of this initiative, and ensure they are coming in the public transport on Wednesdays,” said a senior TNPCB official.





“Apart from our department staff, even some collectors are not using their own vehicles but travelling through public transport, and cycling,” he added.





The department has also launched ECOmmute School – certificate scheme for the children and school, where city schools can volunteer in registering for this scheme. The students of classes 8, 9 and 10 should commute only through public transport, cycle, e-cycle, walk, school bus or private vans regularly.





“It will be monitored frequently, and then we will issue a certificate to the school following the system, and even the students will get ‘Friend of Environment’ certificate, this is only for city-based schools because in rural areas the majority of them are travelling these modes of transport only,” said another TNPCB official.





The official added after a few days, if there is a good response for this system, it will be further extended to other government departments and districts wherever the air pollution is high.