Now, you can call Tiruvallur cops to inform about violations during New Year season

Tiruvallur :

In view of Christmas and New Year, the Tiruvallur police have asked residents and hotels to follow Covid norms and provided the citizen district SP's special contact number, 63799-04848, to inform them about any kind of violation they happen to notice.





A release from the district police has asked the residents of Tiruvallur to inform the local police station of they were planning to go on a long vacation during the festival season, so that police will be able to keep an eye on the locked houses.





Night duty patrol will be intensified on December 24, 25 and 31 and vehicle checks will be carried out on the roads, the release said.





At least 1,000 police personnel will be deployed especially to monitor vehicle checks and other related activities.





Drunken drive and rash driving will be strictly monitored and strong action will be taken on motorists indulging in such acts.





The Tiruvallur police had also asked the hoteliers and other entertainment hubs to follow Covid protocol while they entertain their guests.





People are advised to contact the dedicated mobile number 63799-04848 without hesitation if they notice any kind of violations.