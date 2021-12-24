Appointment process to be strengthened in Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board

Chennai :

In a bid to introduce technology for transparency and accuracy in appointments, the Tamil Nadu government has started strengthening the recruitment process in the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) by revamping it.





There have been speculations that the TRB will be merged with Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) following alleged complaints that there was no transparency in the appointments. However, the State government made it clear that there was no planning of TRB merging with TNPSC.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the recruitment process is being computerised to ensure transparency and accountability.





Pointing out that the TRB had already started conducting computer-based mode instead of OMR technology, he said soft copies of answer sheets will be provided to the candidate via email in order to make the process transparent.





"We have successfully conducted computer-based exams for the recruitment of assistant professors in the government polytechnic colleges," he said adding that after conducting the exams, the results would also be published online.





Stating that support has been sought from the Tamil Nadu e-governance agency for providing integrating technology, the official said in the future all the recruitment processes, including larger ones, will be computerised.





Similarly, the official also said not only exams would through computer-based mode but also the recruitment notification, online registration of applications, locating exam centres, issuing hall tickets, and publishing results will also be digitised.





"Once the results were published, all the essential details about the recruitment process will be uploaded in the TRB portal for further transparency," he said adding that the information, which was uploaded in the website, could be accessed by all the candidates.





On the proposed vigil system, he said confidential areas at the TRB office will be monitored with surveillance cameras. "The biometric attendance system will also be strengthened by introducing a digital recognition system", he added.





He said the TRB is currently engaged in the direct recruitment of PG assistants and special teachers for the School Education Department. "Effective steps have been taken by the board to recruit assistant professors for Government Arts and Science Colleges besides TRB is in the process of finishing touch to recruit lecturers in government polytechnic colleges".