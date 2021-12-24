51-yr-old worker trampled to death by elephant at coffee estate in Thandikudi

Madurai :

A 51-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Nallurkadu near Thandikudi in Dindigul district on Thursday.





The victim has been identified as P Palanisamy, resident of Nallurkadu. The incident was said to have occurred at around 3.30 pm, sources said.





The victim was engaged in his work in a coffee field when the incident occurred. The victim ran away after having spotted the wild elephant, which chased him and crushed him to death.





Angered by his death, scores of local villagers appealed to the Forest personnel to drive the wild elephant into its habitat and urged the need to ensure safety of people.