Anbil Mahesh visits school wall collapse victims’ kin in Nellai

Madurai :

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the aided school, where the deadly wall collapse took place on Friday last killing three students and leaving four fellow students injured.





He also declared Christmas holidays for schools from December 25 to January 2. He said as many as 168 old structures of schools in dilapidated condition in parts of Tirunelveli district have been ordered to be demolished.





The Minister then consoled the grief stricken families of the victims and also enquired the health of four injured victims under treatment in Tirunelveli GMCH.





The Minister also convened a meeting with regional officials from the Department of Education from districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar.