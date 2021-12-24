Three killed, four hurt as van collides with govt bus in Tirupur

Coimbatore :

Three persons died and four others were seriously injured after their van crashed into a TNSTC bus in Tirupur on Thursday.





Seven persons A Arivalagan alias Raja, 25, S Senthil Kumar, 24, E Jegan, 24, K Gokulakrishnan, 18, R Kandasamy, 24, V Sabari Raja, 25 and V Prabhu, 23, all friends and hailing from Salem Steel Plant area had gone on a pilgrimage to Palani in Dindugul district by an omni van on Wednesday.





On their return on Thursday, the van rammed into a TNSTC bus bound to Palani. In the impact the van was crushed beyond repair and Arivalagan, who was behind the wheels and Raja died on the spot.





Five others, who sustained critical injuries, were taken to Kangeyam GH. Later, they were shifted to Tirupur GH and then to a private hospital in Erode. However, Prabhu died on the way.