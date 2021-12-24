AIADMK MLAs petition IG seeking action against DMK workers

Coimbatore :

AIADMK MLAs led by former minister SP Velumani submitted a petition to Inspector General of Police, West Zone R Sudhakar on Thursday demanding action against DMK workers who hurled slipper at Pollachi MLA V Jayaraman.





“The tank got filled up after 43 years after it was desilted by the previous AIADMK government. When MLA V Jayaraman went to participate in the function, the DMK workers stopped him from visiting his own constituency. Action should be taken against those who hurled stones and slippers at him. Also, false cases against the MLA and other party workers should be scrapped,” said SP Velumani.





Meanwhile, former CM and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the attack on NTK cadres by DMK functionaries at a recent public meeting in Dharmapuri.





AIADMK condemns the violence and attacking the opposition and the media professionals is an assault on democracy EPS said.