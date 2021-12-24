Six shops reduced to ashes in Tiruchy market fire caused by cylinder blast

Thiruchirapalli :

As many as six shops were reduced to ashes after a gas cylinder blew off from a tea shop in Gandhi market premises here on Thursday.





While the workers were making snacks at a tea shop owned by one Usman, a LPG cylinder caught fire and exploded after which the fire had spread to the adjacent shops. Soon, the workers ran out for safety, but a worker Paramasivam (54) sustained mild injuries.





By the time, people passed on the information to the Fire and Rescue personnel at cantonment who rushed to the spot and doused the fire after around two hours struggle.





As many as six shops were reduced to ashes while goods worth Rs 5 lakh were destroyed. Gandhi Market police registered a case and are investigating.