Thuraiyur to get exclusive combined drinking water scheme, says Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Local Administration Minister KN Nehru said that Thuraiyur has been upgraded based on the increase in population and so the drinking water scarcity has been found to be one of the major issues.





“The Chief Minister would announce an exclusive combined drinking water scheme for Thuraiyur and each household would receive potable drinking water after the completion of the project which would complete in a year,” he said.





He also assured to organise a job Mela at each constituency by private firms which would facilitate employment to everyone especially the women, the Minister said.





He was receiving petitions from residents and overseeing arrangements made for Chief Minister’s visit to Tiruchy on December 30.