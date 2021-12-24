Spl team to survey Isha land: K Ramachandran

Thiruchirapalli :

While the Isha Yoga Centre claimed that they have not encroached even a single cent of forest land, a special team comprised of forest and revenue officials have been sent to carry out a survey and they would soon submit a report, said Minister for Forest K Ramachandran in Thanjavur on Thursday.





Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with officials from the department and interacting with the farmers, Ramachandran said, a public hearing would be held with the farmers. “Farmers have raised concerns about wild animals straying into their lands and damaging crops. We will soon sort out this problem,” Ramachandran said. “There is a demand for planting teak saplings in Delta and we are taking steps to have adequate stocks,” he said.