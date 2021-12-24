Kodanad case hearing adjourned to January 28

Coimbatore :

The Nilgiris district sessions court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the sensational heist cum murder case to January 28 allowing more time for police to investigate.





Prime accused Saiyan and Manoj appeared in the court. Speaking to reporters public prosecutor Shahjahan said that the Kodanad murder and robbery case has reached a crucial stage.





He said that 150 witnesses have been inquired in connection with the case so far. “Based on their confessions, an inquiry is underway with those suspected to be linked in the case. Anyone who is in the know of things in the case were not spared and are quizzed,” he said.





Meanwhile, Manoj made a plea in the court to relax the bail condition requiring him to stay in Nilgiris. However, the District judge-cum-Chief judicial magistrate, Udhagamandalam, C Sanjai Baba dismissed his petition, while disallowing any relaxation in bail conditions. On hearing the arguments, the judge posted the next hearing in the case to January 28.