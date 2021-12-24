Police issue lookout notice against Rajenthra Bhalaji

Virudhunagar :

Police has issued a lookout notice to all the airport against former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji to prevent him from fleeing the country in connection with the Rs 3 crore job racketeering case.





The Virudhunagar district police issued the lookout notice against Bhalaji in two cases registered against him for cheating people to the tune of Rs 3 crore, by promising government jobs in Aavin Department while he was the Dairy Development minister. The lookout notice has been issued to ensure that Bhalaji does not flee the country.





Police were keeping a close watch at all the airports across the state, sources said. The Virudhunagar police have formed eight special teams to arrest him, after the Madras High Court had dismissed his two anticipatory bail applications. The special teams have fanned out to different parts of Tamil Nadu, besides Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in search of the former Minister.