Dec 24, 2021

Teen addicted to online game ends life in Erode

Published: Dec 24,2021

The boy started playing online games after class hours and gradually got addicted. The boy, while playing the free fire game had suddenly ended his life by hanging in a shed behind his house on Wednesday.

Coimbatore:
A 13-year-old boy, who was addicted to free fire online game committed suicide out of depression at his house on Wednesday. 

Police said M Kannan, studying in Class 8 in a government school in Bannari in Erode, had stayed with his daily wager parents Muniyan, 40 and Sudha, 35 in Tirupur. To attend online classes, the parents had bought him a smartphone. The boy started playing online games after class hours and gradually got addicted. The boy, while playing the free fire game had suddenly ended his life by hanging in a shed behind his house on Wednesday. 

His mother, who was at home, was shocked to find her son hanging. “I bought him a smart phone only to attend online class. Never in my dream, I thought that this mobile phone would ruin his life,” said Munian.

