Teen addicted to online game ends life in Erode

Coimbatore :

A 13-year-old boy, who was addicted to free fire online game committed suicide out of depression at his house on Wednesday.





Police said M Kannan, studying in Class 8 in a government school in Bannari in Erode, had stayed with his daily wager parents Muniyan, 40 and Sudha, 35 in Tirupur. To attend online classes, the parents had bought him a smartphone. The boy started playing online games after class hours and gradually got addicted. The boy, while playing the free fire game had suddenly ended his life by hanging in a shed behind his house on Wednesday.





His mother, who was at home, was shocked to find her son hanging. “I bought him a smart phone only to attend online class. Never in my dream, I thought that this mobile phone would ruin his life,” said Munian.