Pachalur girl’s death case transferred to CB-CID

Madurai :

The probe into the death of a 10-year-old school girl due to burn injuries on the school campus in Dindigul district has been transferred to state CB-CID by the head of the Tamil Nadu police force.





The victim S Prithika was studying in Class 5 at a government school in Dindigul’s Pachalur and her body was found on December 17. She was found with severe burn injuries near school kitchen by her family who went to school searching for her as she failed to turn up at home during lunch break.





Based on a complaint lodged by Sathyaraj, father of the deceased victim, Thandikudi police filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC. While Thandikudi police in Dindigul district are yet to achieve breakthrough in the case of suspicious death, the case has been transferred to Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB CID). The state police headquarters has instructed the Dindigul SP to hand over the case file to CB-CID.





According to local police sources, investigations were carried out in different angles after enquiring each and every classmate of the victim and also teachers at school. Two days prior to the incident, the girl walked out crying from her house and was not interested in attending classes. But the police are clueless and still investigating the cause before a definitive reason could be given, sources said.





Post mortem report was out on December 21 and there’s nothing to keep the case controversial as the autopsy revealed no sign of sexual abuse, but the victim died of burns as per the report. Further sources said the victim suffered about 60 to 65 percent burns to her body and died.