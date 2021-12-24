Redesign roads to protect wild animals, suggest activists

Chennai :

Wildlife activists and foresters are recording increased hit-and-run cases of nocturnal animals particularly leopard cats, porcupines and snakes by speeding vehicles inside reserve forests. Though there are speed restrictions in place several stretches of roads are turning out to the death traps for these small animals that are critically endangered.





Informed sources with the Forest Department told DT Next that two leopard cats have died during the winter season due to hit run and the death of hare is also something common along the roads passing through Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Fog is heavy during night time affecting the night vision of drivers and there is an increase in the deaths of small animals crossing roads, a Forest Dept official said.





Snakes top the list of being killed by speeding vehicles followed by the hare that are active during night, the ranger said. We are asking the drivers to go slow when they pass Forest Department check posts. At the same time the department had also closed night traffic in a few critical wildlife corridors, he added.





“While the death of big mammals like elephants, tigers and deer are taken seriously, the death of small animals often go unnoticed,” said conservation scientist A Kumaraguru of Biodiversity Conservation Foundation. Conservationists have been demanding change in road designs that are running across tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. We want elevated roads and tunnel subways to help wildlife cross without being hit.