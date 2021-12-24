SR plans 3 more ramps between Kanjikode and Madukkarai

Chennai :

The Southern Railway (SR) has planned to construct three more ramps between Kanjikode and Madukkarai, near Coimbatore, to help elephants cross railway tracks in the vulnerable Ghat section under the Palakkad Railway Division. Works to construct the ramp have been expedited after three elephants were fatally knocked down by an express train on November 26.





Highly placed railway sources disclosed to DT Next that a joint inspection would be conducted by railway and forest officials in less than a week to finalise the location of the three ramps. The railway department has already constructed ramps at three locations (km 506A/100, 506/400, and 506A/300) in Ettimadai-Walayar section in Tamil Nadu at high bank locations for safe passage of elephants.





Meanwhile, the SR has also floated tenders to design, supply, fabricate, erect and commission “hanging solar power fencing” for 1.5 km on the vulnerable section of the ‘B’ line between Walayar and Kanjikode en route Palakkad. Works are afoot to erect another audio alarm with honeybee sound to ward off elephants from railway tracks, as was done near level crossing number 154.





“We have had a discussion each with officials of TN and Kerala forest departments separately after last month’s incident. We are working in consultation with the forest officials. Two days ago, the movement of elephants near the track was spotted and reported to us. Immediately, the information was relayed to the train crew, which helped facilitate the smooth crossing of elephants,” a highly placed railway officer, who did not wish to be named, said.