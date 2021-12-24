3 minor girls among 9 held for college student’s murder

Chennai :

Tiruvallur police have arrested nine persons including three minor girls in connection with the murder of a college student from Mannivakkam, whose body was exhumed at Eechangadu village in Arambakkam police station limits on Saturday.





Police said the trio — two schoolgirls and a college student — were booked since they instigated the murder and were sent to observation home since they were juveniles. While the main accused Ashok Kumar alias Ashok and Levin surrendered at the police station on Tuesday, the other accused were identified as Moses, Stephan, Praveenkumar alias Tamilarasan and Jeganadhan. Police said all six accused were 21-22 years old and had been working at different factories in the locality. One of them has a theft case pending against him, said police.





Gummidipoondi DSP S Rithu, whose team investigated the case, said deceased Premkumar of Mannivakkam, a college student, threatened the two schoolgirls with the recordings of their phone conversation and extorted money. “One of them has been in a relationship with him after meeting at a commonplace. They have had intimate conversations and Premkumar had recorded all of it.





Another schoolgirl, who was also part of the conversations, was also threatened by Premkumar that he would show up at her house if she did not part with money,” said the DSP.





The frightened girls approached the elder sister of one of them, a college student, who in turn sought help from her Instagram friend Ashok.





Police said the girls made him arrive at Red Hills as per the instructions of Ashok. The girls reportedly wanted their call recordings erased and the phone destroyed. However, Ashok and his friends kidnapped Premkumar on a two-wheeler and took him to Eechangadu village where they attacked him with knives and murdered him since they were under the influence of either alcohol or ganja.





While they buried Premkumar’s body in the same place, it was exhumed on Saturday since the villagers noticed bloodstains and human hair at the murder spot and alerted the local administration.